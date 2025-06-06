The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$912,947.76 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total transaction of C$912,947.76.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TSE:TD opened at C$95.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
