The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$912,947.76 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total transaction of C$912,947.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$95.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.02.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.