Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Sells 5,607 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FOX alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60.

FOX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $49.30 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 457.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 183.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.