Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 67,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 107,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

