Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $483.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

