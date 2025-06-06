Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,560 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $248.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

