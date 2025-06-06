Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $24,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

