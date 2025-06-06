Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.