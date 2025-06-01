Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,348,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

