The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

