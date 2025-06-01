The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,049,000. Busey Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 185,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

