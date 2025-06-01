Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Up 102.8% in May

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SMCO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.64. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

