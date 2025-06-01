Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth about $3,101,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

