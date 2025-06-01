BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Financial Survey

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) and BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BMW Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and BMW Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$940,000.00 N/A N/A BMW Group $168.28 billion N/A $12.22 billion $4.67 6.25

BMW Group has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and BMW Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -544.17% BMW Group 5.63% 8.91% 3.26%

Volatility & Risk

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BMW Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PreveCeutical Medical and BMW Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 BMW Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BMW Group beats PreveCeutical Medical on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About BMW Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

