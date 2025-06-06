Apella Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

