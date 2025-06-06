Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ROP opened at $569.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

