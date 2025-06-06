Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.