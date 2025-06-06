Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.67 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.