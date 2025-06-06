Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1,314.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.1%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.