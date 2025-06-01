COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.3%

CICOY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.29. 3,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Further Reading

