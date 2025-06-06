Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HON opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

