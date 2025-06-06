iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

