Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

