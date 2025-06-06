Beacon Financial Group Has $1.12 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

