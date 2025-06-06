Beacon Financial Group Buys 735 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $20,891,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after purchasing an additional 512,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

GEHC stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

