Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells 27,720 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 27,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $286,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,387.98. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, Dean Hager sold 4,708 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $49,245.68.

On Monday, March 17th, Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.