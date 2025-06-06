Vest Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $58,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,008,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

