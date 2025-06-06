Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,688,000 after acquiring an additional 134,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $75.71 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

