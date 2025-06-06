Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $60.75 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

