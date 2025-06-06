Beacon Financial Group Buys 5,638 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 267,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IGM opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

