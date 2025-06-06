Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,110 shares of company stock worth $6,103,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

