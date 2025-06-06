West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.32% of HCI Group worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point raised shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

