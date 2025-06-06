Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.76 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

