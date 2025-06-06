UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in UGI were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 108,531.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 606,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $35.32 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

