Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,082,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.7%

FERG stock opened at $214.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

