Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 374,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.