Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

