Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

