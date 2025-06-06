Apella Capital LLC Takes $269,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8%

CVS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.