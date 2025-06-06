Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LIN opened at $470.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.37 and a 200 day moving average of $448.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

