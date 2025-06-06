Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

