4,518 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 161,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

