Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
