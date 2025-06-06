Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

