770 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 61,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Shares of AON opened at $370.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.00. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $282.98 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

