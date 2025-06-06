Apella Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

About Precigen

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.