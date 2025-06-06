Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 917 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

