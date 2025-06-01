Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,269,000. Amundi boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.1%
NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy
In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
