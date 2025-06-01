iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

