Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 125 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

