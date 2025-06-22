Medical Stocks To Follow Today – June 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Hims & Hers Health, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare service firms. Investing in medical stocks offers exposure to companies developing treatments, diagnostics, and medical technologies, and their performance often reflects factors like regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and broader healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,024,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $21.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $763.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $780.48 and its 200 day moving average is $801.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 22,591,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,122,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556,290. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,825,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

