RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

